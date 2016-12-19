Aces Full-court Press: R-Sr. David Howard - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Aces Full-court Press: R-Sr. David Howard

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

In this segment of Aces Full-court Press, a little holiday fun and a look ahead at what the team is doing to prepare for their upcoming opponent with Aces' forward David Howard.

Hopefully, Howard gets those new headphones he asked for, for Christmas.

