Purdue Comes From 17 Down to Beat Irish

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Caleb Swanigan had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 15 Purdue to an 86-81 victory over No. 21 Notre Dame in the Crossroads Classic.

Swanigan's three-point play at the end of a 13-2 run gave the Boilermakers a 70-67 lead with 9:41 to play.

The Boilermakers (9-2) opened the second half with a 12-2 run to cut the deficit to four and then went on a 10-0 run midway through the half to take a lead.

The Fighting Irish (9-2) blew a 16-point lead against Indiana in the Crossroads Classic a year ago and lost that game 80-73.

Bonzie Colson had 23 points and 10 rebounds and Matt Farrell finished with 22 points, 10 assists and five rebounds for Notre Dame, which has lost two straight.

Purdue struggled to make baskets in the first half while Notre Dame jumped ahead and led by as many as 17 points when Martinas Geben made two free throws to put the Fighting Irish ahead 48-31 with 1:45 remaining in the first half.

Notre Dame led 52-38 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: After slipping into the AP Top 25 two weeks ago, the Fighting Irish have lost two straight. Notre Dame lost to top-ranked Villanova a week ago.

Purdue: The Boilermakers needed this win after their only two losses this season came against ranked opponents - No. 11 Louisville on Nov. 30 and No. 1 Villanova in the second game of the season. The victory over Notre Dame was the first against a ranked team.

