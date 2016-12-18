KWC Men Nip Truman St.

OWENSBORO, Ky. – The Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball team extended its winning streak to seven Saturday night, narrowly beating Truman State University, 74-73, in the Championship of the Super 8 Wesleyan Way Invitational.



The Panthers improve to 9-2 on the season while the Bulldogs fall to 9-3. Kentucky Wesleyan now holds a 37 home game winning streak, dating back to 2014 when Truman downed the Panthers at the Owensboro Sportscenter.



A back and four first half saw seven lead changes, with no team leading by more than four points. Truman held a 24-20 lead with just over four minutes remaining, but Kentucky Wesleyan chipped away with help from Ken-Jah Bosley who netted six points, including a buzzer-beating three pointer, to give the Panthers a 33-29 lead at the break.



Kentucky Wesleyan went on a 9-0 run to start the second frame and jump out to a 42-29 lead. Charles Foster drained a free throw at the 15:14 mark to give the Panthers a 17-point lead, its largest of the game.

The Bulldogs responded with a 19-2 over the next five minutes to play to pull within two. Head Coach Happy Osborne's squad took a seven point lead with just over six minutes remaining, but the Bulldogs utilized a Kentucky Wesleyan technical, and two three-pointers to take a 71-70 lead with 1:33 remaining.



Brandon Hatton drained two free throws to regain a one-point lead, and Jordan Jacks netted another to take a two-point lead with 18 seconds left. Truman tied the game at 73 apiece with eight seconds remaining with a pair of free throws.



Hatton came in clutch again, netting one to take a 74-73 lead. The Bulldogs took a timeout with 0.9 seconds left, and their long inbound pass was intercepted by a Panther defender, allowing Kentucky Wesleyan to hold on for its seventh straight win, and 37th straight at the Sportscenter.



The Panthers held the advantage in points off turnovers (7-5) and second chance points (10-4). Truman's bench scored 21 points to the Panthers 11, while the Panthers scored 32 points in the paint to Truman's 14.



Jordan Jacks led the offense with 21 points while shooting 8-16 and tabbing six rebounds and two steals. Bosley finished with 17 points, with a shooting percentage of .500 behind the arc. Adam Stanford led Kentucky Wesleyan with nine rebounds while contributing seven points.



Kentucky Wesleyan will head to Houghton, Mich. on New Years Eve to face off against Michigan Tech with tip off set for 2 pm.



Courtesy: KWC Sports Information Dept.