Man asks for Tri-State's help finding lost service dog

Missy, a service dog, was last seen on Dec. 13, 2016, in the area of east Florida Street in Evansville.

Missy is a black and brown Beagle mix wearing a purple collar. She does not have a tail.

Anyone with any information, or if you have seen Missy, contact her owner at 812-553-4137. You can also message the 14 News Facebook page.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.