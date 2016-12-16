Aces Full-court Press: Sr. guard Jaylon Brown - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Aces Full-court Press: Sr. guard Jaylon Brown

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(UE Athletics) (UE Athletics)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

On this edition of Aces Full-Court Press, senior guard Jaylon Brown talks about the performance of his teammates, and what they need to focus on to win the upcoming game.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly