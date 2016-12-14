Taking a Stand: Fake news

As the saying goes, don't believe everything you see on social media, that includes news stories that are shared.

Over the past few weeks, there have been several national media stories on 'Fake News". Separating "fake" news from "real" news isn't easy. Fake news is made-up and written to look like a credible journalistic report.

According to a survey by Buzz Feed News, an independent digital company, many people are now using Facebook as their main source for the latest news and updates and these fake news stories have spread on that platform.

Per recent reports, to counter this infection of fake news, Facebook now has an option to report these posts.

For those of us who care about accuracy and evidence of reporting the news… the fake news is alarming and disturbing.

As a viewer and user of the 14news products you can always expect that our team keeps to strict rules about accuracy, sourcing and truth. Rest assured, a story does not go on our local newscasts or shared on social media without expert journalists checking all the facts.

So, the next time you see a story on social media, check the source and make sure that it comes from a reliable news organization before you share it.

