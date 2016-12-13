Eagles Nest: USI basketball breakdown

Head coach Rodney Watson's squad improved to 8-0 on the season over the weekend, with a sizzling sweep of the Bill Joergens Memorial Classic.

After obliterating Ohio Valley by 55 on Saturday, the Eagles rallied from a 19 point deficit to streak past Lees-McRae 98-83 Sunday, as the Eagles demonstrated they don't need to be front-runners to win.

