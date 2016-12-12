Aces Full-court Press: Sr. guard Jaylon Brown - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Aces Full-court Press: Sr. guard Jaylon Brown

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

On this edition of Aces Full-court Press, we catch up with senior guard Jaylon Brown.

The Aces are coming off of a victory over Murray State on Friday which they won 78-46. When asked about the team's performance, Brown credited the entire squad with coming out with an edge.

"Everybody came out with an edge and we played hard," explained Brown.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly