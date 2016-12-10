Silent vigil held for missing Evansville teen

A small group with a big message gathered at St. Matthews church on North First Avenue on Saturday.

They lit candles and said a prayer, asking for Aleah's safe return.

"Somebody's gotta be this little girl's voice. We want her brought back home. I couldn't imagine if it was one of my own," says event organizer, Amanda Vinson.

A few months ago, Amanda Vinson got involved with one of the many groups trying to find and bring Aleah Beckerle home.

Over the months, and dozens of searches, it'd be easy for someone to feel defeated. But not Amanda. She believes Aleah will be brought home.

"She deserves to be brought back. Justice has to be served one way or another."

The investigation has shifted and twisted every which way for five months, leads have been identified, investigated, and cleared and still no sign of Aleah.

Amanda hosted the vigil, to bring Aleah's voice to the forefront of everyone's minds once again. She says the more the community shows they won't give up, the better the chance Aleah is found.

"God's with us and God is gonna bring her home."

