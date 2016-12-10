Lady Purple Aces top Austin Peay for 4th straight win - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Lady Purple Aces top Austin Peay for 4th straight win

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Lady Purple Aces top Austin Peay 68-54 for 4th straight win.

Powered by Frankly