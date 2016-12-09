Girls Basketball: Gibson Southern vs Central - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Girls Basketball: Gibson Southern vs Central

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Undefeated through their first eight games, the Central Lady Bears were at home on Friday for their matchup against Gibson Southern.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly