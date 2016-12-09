Lilly King qualifies as top speed for 100 breaststroke final

Indiana University won two more medals on Friday night at the 2016 Short Course World Championships in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Swimming for Team USA in the 800 freestyle relay, IU junior Blake Pieroni swam leadoff, while Indiana postgrad Zane Grothe swam the anchor leg for the American who won silver with their time of 6:53.54. Pieroni posted the fastest leadoff leg, splitting a 1:43.14. On his anchor leg, Grothe had a great swim, touching in 1:42.66.

In the morning prelims, Pieroni posted the fastest leadoff leg (1:43.47), while Grothe had the quickest anchor leg (1:42.60) to help Team USA earn the top seed in the evening final.

Lilly King qualified as the top seed for Saturday night’s final in the 100 breaststroke, touching the wall in the semifinals in a time of 1:04.06. In the morning prelims, King had the best time in 1:04.05.

Earlier in the day, IU junior Kennedy Goss placed 10th overall in the women’s 400 freestyle with a time of 4:05.91 for Team Canada.

The 2016 Short Course World Championships will continue on Saturday in Windsor, Ontario, with prelims beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and finals beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Be sure to keep up with all the latest news on the Indiana men's and women's swimming and diving teams on social media – Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Women’s 100 Breaststroke Semifinals

Lilly King – 1:04.06 (1:04.05 in prelims)

Men’s 800 Freestyle Relay

2. Blake Pieroni – 1:43.14 (Team USA – 6:53.54)

2. Zane Grothe – 1:42.66 (Team USA – 6:53.54)

Women’s 400 Freestyle

10. Kennedy Goss – 4:05.91

Courtesy, Indiana University Athletics Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.