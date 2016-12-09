Silent vigil for Aleah Beckerle

Happening on Saturday in Evansville, a silent vigil is planned for Aleah Beckerle, who has now been missing for five months.

The vigil is planned for St. Matthews church on North First Avenue at 6:30 p.m.

Aleah has been missing from her home on East Iowa Street since July.

Evansville Police is continuing to field tips from the We-Tip hotline.

After a month of searching in a landfill in Pike County for any signs of Aleah, the FBI pulled resources from that search in late October.

