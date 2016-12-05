Aces Full-court Press: Fr. guard Dru Smith

On this edition of Aces Full-Court Press, Aces freshman guard Dru Smith shares his thoughts on the previous game, and what stands out to him about the upcoming competition.

"They look like they are pretty athletic compared to some of the teams we have played so far," Smith explained.

The Aces get things going on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Ford Center against the Boise State Broncos.

