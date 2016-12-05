Aces Full-court Press: Sr. guard Jaylon Brown

The University of Evansville (UE) Men's basketball team's season might best be described as a roller coaster ride up to this point of the 2016-17 season, but the Aces are on a high note now with back-to-back victories.

In the latest edition of Aces Full-court Press, Jaylon Brown, a senior guard for UE, talks about what his team must do to be more consistent, and the upcoming game on Tuesday with the Boise State Broncos.

