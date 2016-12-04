Clemson holds off Virginia Tech for ACC title

After losing the national championship to Alabama in January, Clemson vowed that it would be back, and now, being crowned ACC Champs once again, Clemson will be on its way to the college football playoff.

This comes after the Tigers took care of Virginia Tech down in Orlando last night. Deshaun Watson, the Heisman candidate threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for 85 yards and two more scores. Clemson sustained a comeback by the Hokies late in the fourth quarter, sealing it with a Cordrea Tankersly interception to give the Tigers their second straight ACC Championship.

"Back to back, 28 years, there's a reason why it's been that long. it's hard to do," said Dabo Swinney, Clemson's Head Coach. "And these guys set out to do that at the beginning of the year and they were all brought here for this moment. We all were. And it's just awesome to be a part of seeing a group of young people come together, laying it on the line for one another. And just playing their guts out."

"You know we've been doing this our whole lives and we came to Clemson for moments like this," said Watson. "To play in championship games and play on the big stage."

Up next for the Tigers is figuring out their college football playoff fate, we will all know that at noon eastern time when the top four teams and those playoff pairings come out.

Courtesy, WMBF News, Joe Murano, RNN?