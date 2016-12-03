Sending Sabrina Home: Illinois community makes big noise for lit - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Sending Sabrina Home: Illinois community makes big noise for little girl's funeral

Sabrina Stauffenberg. (Source: Facebook). Sabrina Stauffenberg. (Source: Facebook).
OLNEY, IL (WFIE) -

Hundreds of people in Olney, Illinois gathered to say their final goodbyes Friday morning for 8-year-old Sabrina Stauffenberg.

Authorities say she was murdered the night before Thanksgiving.

Click above to watch the story from Jess Powers.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly