Life-saving devices paying off for one Vanderburgh County fire department

A Vanderburgh County fire department is taking donations from the community and purchasing life-saving devices.

And they're already making an impact.

McCutchanville firefighters purchased two LUCAS devices, a mechanical chest compression-decompression system.

Firefighters spent $30,000 on purchasing the two machines.

One LUCAS device is available at their station off Petersburg Road, the other is stationed at their facility on St. Joseph Road.

The device delivers high-quality CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) which alleviates stress from firefighters.

Since they got the devices, the department has already saved two people.

One of those people passed away days later, but their family got to say goodbye.

The other person it saved, is expected to live a normal life.

Officials say without donations from nearby residents, having these devices wouldn't be possible.

"It allows us the ability to take care of our residents and take care of ourselves. We want to return home to our families, and we want everyone else to do the same," explained Chief Medical Officer Jose Coby.

