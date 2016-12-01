Aleah Beckerle case- Suspect in false confession beating sentenced

One of the people accused of assaulting a man to force a confession in the Aleah Beckerle case was sentenced.

[PREVIOUS: Aleah Beckerle case - Suspect in false confession beating: "I don't want to be labeled a monster"]

James Wilson Junior was sentenced to 12 months in prison Thursday morning.

He is accused of beating a homeless man to get him to confess to the kidnapping of Aleah.

Donna Robertson and Debra Wollner were also arrested.

Their trials are expected to begin next year.

