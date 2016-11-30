Graffiti gone: Evansville Police unveil new tool to clean up the city

The device is part of the Evansville Police Department's Crime Prevention Unit. (Source: WFIE)

EPD officers test out the pressure wash system on a building in Haynie's Corner. (Source: WFIE)

Officer Nick Sandullo demonstrates the pressure wash system to remove the graffiti paint. (Source: WFIE)

Evansville Police debuted a new tool Wednesday morning, that can remove graffiti with very little mess.

And now EPD's Crime Prevention Unit intends to start cleaning off tagged buildings across the city.

A self-contained mobile unit that can be pulled by a vehicle, all around the city. The device uses a baking soda pressure wash system, making it environmentally friendly, but strong enough to work on almost any surface.

The idea for the device and purchasing the system was really a team effort, according to Officer Nick Sandullo.

No federal funds went into the purchase of the device.

It was paid for with money city officials had left from a nearby parking lot project, according to Kelly Coures, the Director of Metropolitan Development.

If you see graffiti on buildings where you live, you're encouraged to leave a tip for the Crime Prevention Unit at 812-435-6035.

Officers will filter through those tips, and develop a list of high-priority spots to clean up.

According to EPD officer Nick Sandullo, graffiti involving curse words and vulgar terms will be cleaned up first.

The Louisville Police Department has a similar device but charges city residents to use it. Evansville Police say they will not be charging fees.

