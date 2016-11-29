Henderson man arrested after chase

A Henderson man is in jail after an overnight chase.

Sheriff's deputies say they pulled a driver over around 12:00 Tuesday morning on the Cloverleaf at U.S. 60.

Deputies say he was driving with no headlights or tail lights. They say the driver, Timothy Durbin, 41, gave them a fake name and then ran from the scene.

Durbin was arrested a short time later. His charges include fleeing or evading and criminal mischief.

