Henderson man arrested after chase

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Timothy Durbin, From the Henderson County Detention Center
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

A Henderson man is in jail after an overnight chase.

Sheriff's deputies say they pulled a driver over around 12:00 Tuesday morning on the Cloverleaf at U.S. 60.

Deputies say he was driving with no headlights or tail lights.  They say the driver, Timothy Durbin, 41,  gave them a fake name and then ran from the scene.  

Durbin was arrested a short time later.  His charges include fleeing or evading and criminal mischief.  

