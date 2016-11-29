Arson suspected in downtown Evansville fire - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Arson suspected in downtown Evansville fire

Investigators think someone may have purposely set a vacant house on fire in downtown Evansville.

It broke out around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday at Cherry and Governor Streets.

Fire officials say it may be arson, but because of all the damage it might be hard to prove. 

Next door neighbors were evacuated as a precaution, but no one was hurt.

