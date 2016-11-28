EPD merit commission tables officers' fate; rescheduled for next month

The fate of four Evansville police officers accused of using excessive force during an arrest is still undecided.

The police merit commission decided to table the case until Indiana State Police met with the prosecutor on December 2. ISP's Todd Ringle tells us the investigation is completed.

Police Chief Billy Bolin recommended that officers Marcus Craig, Mark Decamps, and Nicholas Henderson be terminated. He also recommended that Sgt. Kyle Kassel be demoted.

They were placed on a 21-day suspension each. That ended November 24. They have since been placed on paid administrative leave until further action is taken.

Indiana State Police have turned over its recommendations to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor.

Prosecutor Nick Hermann will now review the findings and determine if criminal charges will be filed.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.