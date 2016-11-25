Search teams locate missing Tell City man

Frank Knight is believed to be in danger (Source: Tell City Police Department)

UPDATE: Perry County Rescue and the Perry County Sheriff's Department were able to locate Frank Knight at 1:00 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2016.

The Tell City Police Department was asking for help in locating him.

The man is identified as 63-year-old Frank Knight of Tell City.

Knight was last seen on Wednesday, November 23 at his home.

He told a friend he was going to go deer hunting on November 24 at the Perry County Hoosier National Forest.

Around 10:00 p.m. on Friday, Tell City Dispatch received a call from someone who had found Mr. Knight's car.

A search led by Perry County Rescue and the Perry County Sheriff's Department was conducted inside the Hoosier National Forrest in Leopold, Indiana.

During the search, an officer found Knight lying in the woods. Officials learned Knight had been in the woods since the morning of November 24.

It is believed Knight walked too far from his car while hunting and was unable to return to it because of his health conditions.

He was transported to Perry County Memorial Hospital.

