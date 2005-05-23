Comprehensive Pediatric / Adult Ophthalmology and Strabismus

Judith A. Englert, M.D. completed her M.D. Degree and Ophthalmology Residency at Duke University and a Fellowship in Pediatric Ophthalmology at the Medical University of South Carolina.

She is a native of Jasper where she resides with her family. She has been practicing Ophthalmology in Evansville since 1999.