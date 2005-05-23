Comprehensive Pediatric / Adult Ophthalmology and Strabismus
Judith A. Englert, M.D. completed her M.D. Degree and Ophthalmology Residency at Duke University and a Fellowship in Pediatric Ophthalmology at the Medical University of South Carolina.
She is a native of Jasper where she resides with her family. She has been practicing Ophthalmology in Evansville since 1999.
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.