Comprehensive Ophthalmology.
Michael R. Hodges, M.D. attended Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center where he completed his M.D. Degree and Ophthalmology Residency.
He is a Fairfield, IL native and moved back to the Tri-state area with his wife and two daughters in July 2001 to practice Ophthalmology in Evansville.
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
