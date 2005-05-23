Michael R. Hodges, M.D. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Michael R. Hodges, M.D.

Comprehensive Ophthalmology.

Michael R. Hodges, M.D. attended Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center where he completed his M.D. Degree and Ophthalmology Residency. 

He is a Fairfield, IL native and moved back to the Tri-state area with his wife and two daughters in July 2001 to practice Ophthalmology in Evansville.

