Regional Cities funding approved for downtown Evansville YMCA

The YMCA in downtown Evansville expected to look very different in 2018.

This week the Indiana Economic Development Corporation approved the Regional Cities funding, which will go toward renovating the YMCA and an affordable housing project.

Developers plan to start renovations in the fall of 2017 and be finished by the end of 2018.

Crews then expected to start work on the housing project.

That work includes turning the original YMCA building, into affordable apartments.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) has approved Regional Cities Initiative funding to support a quality of place project in southwest Indiana that will promote health and wellness and increase downtown Evansville's housing options.

Total Project Investment: $27.13 million

State funding: $5 million

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.