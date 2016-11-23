Taking a Stand: Sunrise School Spirit

14 News, Town and Country Ford and the Tri-State Food Bank were proud to bring your Sunrise School Spirit each Friday Morning.

A grand total of 175,416 pounds of food was donated to the Tri-State Food Bank… which supplies food to shelters and pantries across 33 counties in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.

To put that in perspective. That's 109,625 meals.

According to the Tri-State Food Bank, 1 out of 6 adults and 1 out 5 children are food insecure, meaning either they don't have food or do have food now, but don't always know if they'll have food tomorrow.

That's slightly higher than the national average.

Sunrise School Spirit created a friendly competition among eleven area high schools which in turn will impact hundreds, perhaps thousands of Tri-State residents who might otherwise go hungry.

Congratulations to our winning school Madisonville North Hopkins for collecting 36,266 pounds of food.

Now, it's time for all of us to follow these amazing students lead.

Let's all help the Tri-State Food Bank and the partner agencies, not only through the holidays but after.