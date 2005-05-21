More Problems for Vanderburgh Jail Employees

Joshua Hodge, Former Jailer Vanderburgh County Jail, also facing legal troubles as of late.

UPDATE: A Vanderburgh County jailer makes his first court appearance on child molesting charges. Bond was set at $100,000 cash Wednesday morning, for 42-year-old James Thomas.

Thomas is accused of molesting a four-year-old child from September 2004 to May of this year. He's expected back in court in July.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Department says Thomas has been suspended without pay. This is the second time in less than a month a Vanderburgh County jailer has been in trouble. Former jailer, Joshua Hodge, is facing charges in an April fatal drunk driving accident.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Department says Thomas has been suspended without pay and will remain in the Warrick County jail with no bond, until his court appearance

Chief Deputy Eric Williams told us quote, "If what is alleged is true, firing him will not be sufficient punishment enough."

Thomas is currently being held at the Warrick County Jail.

