November marks four months since Aleah Beckerle went missing

It has now been four months since Aleah Beckerle went missing and there are still no answers.

[PREVIOUS: What we know about the Aleah Beckerle case so far]

The 19-year-old was last seen in her Iowa Street home when her family tucked her in bed.

When they got up they say she was gone, but her wheelchair was still there.

Aleah cannot walk or talk and requires medication to fight off seizures.

There have been many intense searches, including one at a landfill in Pike County.

Police are getting hundreds of tips, most of which lead nowhere.

A 10,000 dollar reward is still being offered for any information about this case.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved. ??