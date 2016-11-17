Taking a Stand: United Way

Hi, I'm Curt Begle with Berry Plastics. Today, I'm honored to speak to you on behalf of the United Way of Southwestern Indiana.

As a lifelong resident of Southern Indiana, I'm fortunate to have witnessed the positive outcomes that are generated through the spirit of teamwork in our communities.

For me, choosing to support the United Way was an easy decision. Its purpose is aligned with the goals we have for all of our fellow citizens, especially those who are experiencing hard times and are simply in need of a hand-up, not a handout.

An investment in the United Way directly funds programs in the areas of Education, Income, and Health. These are the core building blocks for a good quality of life and a strong community.

Thank you again for your support of our community. Every dollar makes an impact.

