Vanderburgh Co. participating in National Adoption Day

The Indiana Supreme Court is authorizing cameras in court for uncontested adoptions on National Adoption Day.

National Adoption Day is celebrated to increase awareness of the value of adoption. Many agencies, including the Department of Child Services, Court Appointed Special Advocated, the Children's Bureau, and local adoption agencies, will be involved in events across the state.

Vanderburgh County is among the 20 participating counties that will welcome a total of 160 children to join their forever families.

The adoptions will begin at 8 a.m. on November 17 in Judge Brett Niemeier's courtroom.

