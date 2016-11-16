SWIRCA & More prepare for annual Thanksgiving lunch

SWIRCA & More is holding their annual Thanksgiving lunch on Thursday, November 17.

Starting at 11 a.m., an estimated 1,350 meals will be served through 20 meal sites and 16 home delivered meal routes through Perry, Warrick, Posey, Spencer, Gibson, and Vanderburgh Counties.

We're told 400 of the meals will be served in The Ivy Cafe, located in SWIRCA's Activity Center.

SWIRCA & More's Thanksgiving meals began in 1988 with the goal of providing local seniors with a holiday meal.

"We look forward to preparing our Thanksgiving lunch for the community each year," said Nutrition Director Kayrn Gipson. "For some, this is the only Thanksgiving meal they will have. We feel that we have so much to be thankful for and providing this lunch is a way for us to give back by allowing those who have little to be able to afford a holiday meal."

Over 50 turkeys, 40 pounds of butter, 160 gallons of dressing, and 198 pumpkin pies will be used. Volunteers prepare a week in advance.

