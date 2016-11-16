Crash causes power outage for nearly 2,000 Evansville west siders

Nearly 2,000 people on Evansville's west side were without power after a crash early Wednesday morning.

We're told a truck knocked down a power pole on Claremont Avenue near Tekoppel just after midnight.

The driver told police he was reaching for his phone when the crash happened. He was not hurt.

It took Vectren crews a few hours to restore power to everyone.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.