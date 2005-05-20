Omar M. Dukar, __ M.D. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Omar M. Dukar, __ M.D.

Comprehensive Ophthalmology and Glaucoma.

Omar M. Dukar, M.D. received his M.D. Degree from the American University of Beirut.  He completed his Ophthalmology Residency and Fellowship in Glaucoma at the University of Louisville. 

He has been practicing Ophthalmology in Evansville since 1993.

