Comprehensive Ophthalmology and Glaucoma.
Omar M. Dukar, M.D. received his M.D. Degree from the American University of Beirut. He completed his Ophthalmology Residency and Fellowship in Glaucoma at the University of Louisville.
He has been practicing Ophthalmology in Evansville since 1993.
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.