William R. Penland, M.D.

William R. Penland, M.D.

Comprehensive Ophthalmology and Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery.

William R. Penland, M.D. attended The Ohio State University where he completed his M.D. Degree, Ophthalmology Residency, and Fellowship in Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery. 

He has been practicing Ophthalmology in Evansville since 1982.

