Remembering the Rinehart's, community grieving after loss of 3 family members in Newburgh

Family, friends, the community and alum of Castle High School coming together after the tragedy on Sunday evening.

David, Sophie, Ruth Ann and Josie Rinehart were all traveling back from a band competition in Indianapolis when Mason Harke's pick up truck hit the car David was driving.. killing David, Sophie, and Ruth Ann.

"We are going to miss the three of them tremendously, but at the end of the day we live with this hope knowing that we will all end up in the same place together and we will all be reunited," Pastor at Crossroads Christian Church Patrick Garcia said.

News struck hard for people who knew them. The Rineharts were very involved in their community and all were members of Crossroads Christian Church in Newburgh. David oversaw the worship in music ministries and most currently took a role of the director of worship art academy. Sophie, who was supposed to lead a student ministry service on Sunday, also spent a lot of her time at the church.

Sophie was very instrumental in Castle High School's marching band, someone with many talents. Sophie sang and played the flute in the band.

"She loved performing I think more than anything else, more than any other students we have had and she was a great musician but an even better person," Castle High School band directors Tom Dean and Mark Eifler said.

This competition marks the first time in castle history Castle High School marching band placed in finals at the Bands of America competition.

As for Ruth Ann, she was also involved in the church and spent her time as an active member of the choir and music Ministry at Crossroads Christian Church. She and her husband also led a small group at the church.

"They are very, very loved, and Ruth Ann is going to be very missed as well," Garcia said.

Staff members at the church held a staff prayer meeting today to grieve this loss.

Visitation for Sophie, David and Ruth Ann will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at Crossroads Christian Church. The funeral will start at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.