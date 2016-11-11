Lady Eagles open with big blowout win

Five University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball players reached double-figures in the scoring column Friday evening as the Screaming Eagles posted a 108-55 victory over NAIA foe Roosevelt University in their regular-season opener at the Physical Activities Center.

The Screaming Eagles (1-0) used second-quarter runs of 14-0 and 9-2 to turn a four-point first-quarter lead into a commanding 53-30 halftime advantage.

USI scored the first six points of the second half to up its lead to 29 points; then used an 11-4 run to end the third quarter with a comfortable 78-42 cushion.

The Eagles, who shot 54.2 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from downtown, outscored the Lakers 30-11 in the fourth quarter as they reached the century mark for the first time since defeating McKendree University, 100-49, February 1, 2014.

Junior guard/forward Kaydie Grooms (Marshall, Illinois) had 21 points, three assists, and three steals to lead the Eagles, while senior forward Hannah Wascher (Rantoul, Illinois) had 19 points and a team-best eight rebounds.

Freshman center Kacy Eschweiler (St. Charles, Missouri) chipped in 12 points and two blocks, while junior forward Morgan Dahlstrom (Grayslake, Illinois) and senior guard Tanner Marcum (New Albany, Indiana) contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively. Marcum also had four assists and three steals for the Eagles, who outscored Roosevelt 46-18 in the paint and 40-8 in points off turnovers.

USI also got nine points from senior forward Tasia Brewer (Terre Haute, Indiana) and freshman guard/forward Morgan Sherwood (Charleston, Illinois) as well as seven points from sophomore guard Alex Davidson (Salem, Indiana).

Junior guard Paige Gallimore had 11 points and five assists to lead the Lakers, who counted Friday’s contest as an exhibition after opening the year with a 1-1 mark in regular-season play.

The Eagles return to action Thursday at 6 p.m. (CST) when they travel to Detroit, Michigan, to take on Midwest Region foe Wayne State University.

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Department