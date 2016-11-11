Little boy reunites with Army father on Veterans Day

U.S. Army Corporal Hunter Lottes got a big surprise at Evansville Regional Airport Friday morning, as his family and friends packed in to welcome him home.

Corporal Lottes has been serving in Korea, and hasn't seen his loved ones in over a year.

His 3-year-old son, Caden, was anxious to welcome his dad home, and 14 News was there to capture the moment.

