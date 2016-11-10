Fantasy Focus Week 10: Thursday Night Lights

Welcome back everyone! Hard to believe it's week 10! Wow! how the time flies! It was a pretty good week overall for what we thought might happen, but of course, there were some buzz kills like there always is. Heck, it's impossible to be perfect in fantasy football, unfortunately. There are lots of guys we feel confident in and there are still plenty of head scratchers. We'll continue to push on and do the best we can, though! Let's get into Thursday's game.

BROWNS AT RAVENS -- THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

For the Ravens, it has really been frustrating. They've been one of the toughest offenses to watch this year. I mean, it's been so hard to rely on anyone on that side of the ball. Well, maybe, just maybe, this will be their get-well week, as they host the Brownies!! Thank you, oh thank you, for the Browns!! Their defense can clearly be taken advantage of, so hopefully, that's just what Baltimore will do! There are 4 teams on bye this week, so if you need Joe Flacco, this would be a week to take a chance with him. Surely, he can have a 20+ fantasy point game. He's been maddeningly consistent, hovering right around the 15-16 point mark, all season. He should be able to throw successfully against the Browns' secondary. Mike Wallace has been the best of his receivers. He's definitely worth a WR-2 or 3 start this week. Steve Smith could have a nice day too, and he's probably more useful in a PPR, but nonetheless he's a good WR-3 or flex play. Breshad Perriman is consistently blah, getting 1-3 catches a game, nothing more, nothing less. You can't use him. The running game will hopefully get back on track too. Terrance West has struggled the past couple weeks, but he's also had some tougher matchups. Perhaps he'll improve this week, but now Kenneth Dixon is getting more carries which causes an issue. If they're splitting up the load, that obviously isn't convenient for fantasy. I think this makes West just a flex and Dixon a non-start. The tight ends have been less than exciting too, but again, this could be a good game for Dennis Pitta. If you're hurting at tight end, this is the week to take a chance on him. The Ravens' defense is a solid streaming option for this week against the Browns' blasé offense!

For Cleveland, it's obviously been a tough season and a tough fantasy season. Their fantasy favorite though has been Terrelle Pryor. He's been the one constant on this team, as he's only had 2 off games all season! He's a good WR-2 or 3 pretty much each week. Everyone else is pretty much week-to-week. Fellow wideout Corey Coleman is okay as a flex, as he came back healthy last week with a few catches. Tight end Gary Barnidge has been frustrating, and I'd lean on sitting him, unless you own him in a PPR, and then maybe he can be useful. Quarterback Cody Kessler has been allover the map, so don't mess with him. Running back Isaiah Crowell had a tough one last week, but at least he got it done through the air. The good thing about him is he does get the volume most weeks, but of course, the problem is that they always get behind and can't stay with the run. This is a tough matchup by the numbers though, as Baltimore allows only 3+ yards per carry to opposing backfields, so I'd lean towards sitting him or at the very best, just use him as a flex if you're in a pinch. I wouldn't use Duke Johnson, as he's just too inconsistent, but if you're hurting, he's a flex in a PPR only. Avoid the Browns' defense for your own good!

