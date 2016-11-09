Calling all talent in the Tri-State

Do you sing, dance, or have an awesome talent? Then Tri-State's Got Talent is the place for you!

The Arc of Evansville and Heritage Federal Credit Union are teaming up to for Tri-State's Got Talent on Saturday November 12 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Eastland Mall.

The winner of Tri-State's Got Talent will be a featured act and perform in front of thousands at The Really Big Show on Saturday February 11, 2017.

The Really Big Show is a fundraiser to benefit The Arc of Evansville and is hosted by our own Jeff Lyons with Marc Scott.

Walk ups and audition forms will be accepted the day of Tri-State's Got Talent until 4:00. For more about auditions and rules, visit here or call (812) 428-4500 ext 307.

