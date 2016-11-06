Boil advisory lifted for Cynthiana - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Boil advisory lifted for Cynthiana

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Cynthiana, IN (WFIE) -

The city-wide boil advisory in Cynthiana has been lifted.

It was issued on November 6 because of low disinfectant residuals in the water system.

