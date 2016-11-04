EPD Chief Bolin: Officers used excessive force; Body cam footage released

Evansville police released body cam footage that shows why four officers were put on administrative leave.

WARNING: Video contains profanity.

At a Friday afternoon press conference, Police Chief Billy Bolin said he is requesting three of the officers be terminated and another be demoted. He said all four will also be suspended for the maximum of 21 days.

This all comes after Bolin said the officers responded to a burglary early Saturday with excessive force against the suspect, 36-year-old Mark Healy.

Healy was reportedly stealing items out of a garage around 2 a.m. that morning. The arrest affidavit states Healy had an uncovered syringe containing meth on him and the needle stuck Officer Nick Henderson as he patted Healy down.

According to the affidavit, Healy admitted to having Hepatitis C.

The arrest affidavit also states Officer M. Decamps, and Officer M. Craig were on the scene. It does not list a fourth officer as responding to the scene.

In the video, you can hear one of the officers threaten Healy several times.

Healy was later arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond. He's facing several charges including battery with bodily waste, burglary, meth possession and resisting law enforcement.

Bolin's recommendations for disciplinary action will now be reviewed by the EPD Merit Commission.

EPD asked Indiana State Police to investigate the case.

Indiana State Police just set an appointment with the prosecutor to go over the case. State police will meet with the prosecutor December 2.

