Jury convicts man of attempted murder following shooting in April

Dontez Bryant mugshot. (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail) Dontez Bryant mugshot. (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)
Shooting in April on Powell Avenue. (Source: WFIE) Shooting in April on Powell Avenue. (Source: WFIE)
An Evansville man has just been found guilty on all charges stemming from a shooting in April.

23-year old Dontez Bryant is accused of shooting 22-year old Antonio Bushrod Junior, outside a home on Powell Avenue in April.

Bushrod sustained serious injuries, but survived. 

Bryant was arrested in Milwaukee and brought back to Evansville in May.  
After a two-day trial, a jury found him guilty on all charges including attempted murder.

He will be sentenced on November 18th.

