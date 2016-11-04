Jury convicts man of attempted murder following shooting in April

An Evansville man has just been found guilty on all charges stemming from a shooting in April.



23-year old Dontez Bryant is accused of shooting 22-year old Antonio Bushrod Junior, outside a home on Powell Avenue in April.

Bushrod sustained serious injuries, but survived.



Bryant was arrested in Milwaukee and brought back to Evansville in May.

After a two-day trial, a jury found him guilty on all charges including attempted murder.

He will be sentenced on November 18th.

