Political Backfire - A 14NEWS Special Report

It has been a turbulent political season. Negative messages followed by mean words from those running for office.

But does that rhetoric change the minds of voters? Randy Moore investigates a phenomenon known as cognitive dissonance and how it has played a major role in this year's election.

This is the story you have to see before casting your vote. Political Backfire airs tonight only on 14NEWS at 10.

Watch our newscast live.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.