EFD reveal likely cause of fire at Piranha Mobile Shredding

Evansville firefighters believe they know the cause of a fire at Piranha Mobile Shredding last week.

Investigators say paper ignited inside a shredder after the blades hit a 3-ring binder.

Part of the building's roof collapsed so firefighters had to fight the fire from the outside for several hours on Friday.

The building is a total loss, but thankfully no one was hurt.

