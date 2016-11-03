Huntingburg man accused of choking another man until he passed out

Sergio Quiroz-Caporal, From Dubois Co. Jail

A Huntingburg man is accused of beating and choking another man.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 3000 block of East 1st Avenue.

When officers arrived, they say Sergio Quiroz-Caporal, 42, took them to a bedroom where James Vasquez, 22, was lying on the floor with a head injury.

Police believe Caporal hit Vasquez several times and choked him until Vasquez passed out.

Vasquez was taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital.

Carporal was taken to the Dubois County Jail.

