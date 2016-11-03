Man shot on Evansville's southeast side - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Man shot on Evansville's southeast side

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville Police says one man was taken to the hospital after being shot. 

It happened around 5:00 a.m. Thursday on Sunburst Boulevard near East Riverside.

According to officials, they found a 23-year-old man in the hallway with a gunshot wound in his upper arm. Officers say they found shell casings and bullet holes in the apartment door.

Police say the victim's injuries appear to be nonlife-threatening. He was alert and conscious when he was taken to the hospital.

The victim told police he was shot by an unknown person wearing a mask.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Evansville Police or the anonymous We-Tip Hotline.

