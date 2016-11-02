The Arc helping voters with disabilities

Helping all voters get to the polls.

A national group advocating for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, wants to make sure everyone's voice is heard.

The Arc of the United States reports that in 2012, 1 in 5 voters with disabilities experienced barriers at the polls.

And even that is too many.

"The Arc of the United States has setup a hotline and a website specifically for voters with intellectual and developmental disabilities that are having accessibility or other issues at the polling place," says Arc of Gibson County's, Melissa Walden.

Walden, tells us, when Arc looked into voter accessibility, they realized, many of the people they serve, weren't even registered.

"And so we held voter registration drives all over the state and all over the United States, to get people registered," says Walden. "Locally we registered 14 new voters this year that are our consumers. And we had a candidate meet in greet with 8 candidates and we had about 40 people at."

We also learned Arc makes sure these voters have the transportation they need, to get to the polls.

"Just trying to get people involved," says Walden." And the issues they faced in 2012, we hope that those have all been corrected but there's always going to be something and that's why they want people to early vote so if there is an issue, it can be taken care of."

If you have a disability and can't make it to the polls, Gibson county is also capable of bringing voting to you during early voting. You can give their election office a call for more information at 812-385-2541.

To contact the Arc of the United States for voting questions, you can call them at 1-866-OUR-VOTE or visit their website.

