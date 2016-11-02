Suspect pleads guilty for role in beating of man in connection with Aleah Beckerle case

James Edward Wilson Jr. has pleaded guilty for his role in the beating a man in connection with the disappearance of Aleah Beckerle.

According to the prosecutor's office, 38-year-old Wilson Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday to battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and conspiracy to commit battery.

Wilson Jr., along with Donna Robertson and Debra Wollner, were accused of beating a homeless man into giving a false confession in the Beckerle case.

According to the arrest affidavit, the trio kept the victim confined in the living room and kitchen of a home on Second Avenue from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. on July 21.

During the confinement, the victim was repeatedly beaten and was told to "tell the truth" about Aleah's disappearance. The man eventually agreed to lie to police in order to get the beating to stop.

The victim was taken to another home, where someone called 911 and said he was ready to confess his involvement in Aleah's disappearance. When police arrived at the home, the victim was taken into custody to be interviewed.

During the interview, the victim made statements implicating himself, but investigators quickly learned he was not giving the statement on his own free will. That's when they learned about the beating and saw his injuries.

Wilson Jr. will be sentenced on December 1.

